'Centre govt should apologise to Bilkis Bano,' demands Owaisi

|Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 05:54 PM IST
Supreme Court gave a big verdict today in Bilkis Bano case. The Supreme Court has overturned the decision of the Gujarat government, terming the order of release of 11 convicts in this case wrong. Now the culprits of this case will go to jail again. The Supreme Court has ruled for the culprits to surrender. Owaisi raised questions on BJP on this matter.

