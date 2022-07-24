C'garh cop sets example of honesty, deposits unclaimed bag containing Rs 45 lakh at police station
The traffic constable in Raipur has set an example of honesty. Traffic constable Nilambar Sinha found a bag containing Rs 45 lakh on the road. The bag has been handed over by the traffic constable to a police station.
The traffic constable in Raipur has set an example of honesty. Traffic constable Nilambar Sinha found a bag containing Rs 45 lakh on the road. The bag has been handed over by the traffic constable to a police station.