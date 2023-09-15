trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2662850
'Chak De! India' fame Rio Kapadia passes away, last rites take place in Mumbai’s Goregaon

Sep 15, 2023
Actor Rio Kapadia, who was known for his work in films such as ‘Chak De! India’, ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, and ‘Mardaani’, passed away at 66 after a battle with cancer on September 15. His demise has left his family and friends in shock.
