Chakki Railway Bridge Collapses Amid Flash Floods In Himachals’ Kangra District

A pillar of the bridge connecting Kangra to Pathankot in Punjab fell into the water. Due to which the rail link of Kangar with Pathankot has been broken.

| Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 09:42 AM IST

