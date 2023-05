videoDetails

Challan imposed on Bageshwar Baba

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 19, 2023, 11:42 AM IST

Bageshwar Baba: In Patna, the challan of the vehicle of Bageshwar Baba Dhirendra Shastri has been deducted by the police. While going from the airport to the hotel, Bageshwar Baba made a mistake, due to which his challan was deducted.