CHAMBA MURDER: Chamba boiled over Manohar's brutal murder, people took to the streets

|Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 02:04 PM IST
There is a lot of anger among the people of Chamba because of the brutal murder of Manohar, angry people have come out on the streets. The people of the area demanded the hanging of the accused . It is being told that the accused Shabbir and Musafir had vandalized him before the murder, and later the accused entered his house. There was a fire.

