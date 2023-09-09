trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659803
Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz arrives in Delhi to attend G20 Summit

|Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 09:45 AM IST
The Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, arrived in Delhi on September 09. Chancellor Scholz is in the National Capital to attend the G20 Summit. The mega event G20 Summit is scheduled to take place on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi. The Summit will be organised at ‘state-of-the-art’ Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan. Earlier on September 08, prominent leaders from across the world reached Delhi.
