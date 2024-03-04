trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727259
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Chandigarh Deputy Mayor Result: BJP candidate Kuljeet Singh Sandhu wins Senior Deputy Mayor Election

|Updated: Mar 04, 2024, 01:02 PM IST
Follow Us
Chandigarh Deputy Mayor Result: BJP has got a big victory in the Senior Deputy Mayor election in Chandigarh. It is being told that BJP's Kuljeet Sandhu has become the Senior Deputy Mayor. BJP got 19 votes, alliance got 16 votes.

All Videos

Delhi Announces 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana': Rs 1,000 Monthly Aid For Women Above 18
Play Icon00:30
Delhi Announces 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana': Rs 1,000 Monthly Aid For Women Above 18
Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar Addresses Chandigarh Mayor Polls And Coalition Dynamics
Play Icon00:39
Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar Addresses Chandigarh Mayor Polls And Coalition Dynamics
Police gives strict instruction to close Blue Sapphire Mall
Play Icon08:37
Police gives strict instruction to close Blue Sapphire Mall
FIR filed against Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav
Play Icon05:21
FIR filed against Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav
PM Modi Set To Inaugurate Mega Development Projects Worth Rs 56,000 Crores In Telangana
Play Icon00:56
PM Modi Set To Inaugurate Mega Development Projects Worth Rs 56,000 Crores In Telangana

Trending Videos

Delhi Announces 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana': Rs 1,000 Monthly Aid For Women Above 18
play icon0:30
Delhi Announces 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana': Rs 1,000 Monthly Aid For Women Above 18
Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar Addresses Chandigarh Mayor Polls And Coalition Dynamics
play icon0:39
Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar Addresses Chandigarh Mayor Polls And Coalition Dynamics
Police gives strict instruction to close Blue Sapphire Mall
play icon8:37
Police gives strict instruction to close Blue Sapphire Mall
FIR filed against Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav
play icon5:21
FIR filed against Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav
PM Modi Set To Inaugurate Mega Development Projects Worth Rs 56,000 Crores In Telangana
play icon0:56
PM Modi Set To Inaugurate Mega Development Projects Worth Rs 56,000 Crores In Telangana