Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express Derails In UP's Gonda

Sonam | Updated: Jul 18, 2024, 04:02 PM IST

Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express: A major train accident has occurred in Gonda, UP. Two coaches of Chandigarh Dibrugarh Express have derailed. Many people are reported to have been injured in the accident while the possibility of death is also being expressed. This is the case of Motiganj border of Gorakhpur railway section.