Chandigarh Mayoral election: AAP's Kuldeep Kumar declared winner

Sonam|Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 10:08 PM IST
Supreme court on Chandigarh Mayor Election: A big decision of the Supreme Court has come regarding Chandigarh Mayor elections. The Supreme Court has once again ordered to make Kuldeep of Aam Aadmi Party the mayor of Chandigarh. Also, the Supreme Court has reprimanded election officer Anil Masih for rigging the elections. In such a situation, Anil Masih can now get into big trouble.

