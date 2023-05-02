videoDetails

Chandigarh: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reaches his office at 7:30 am

| Updated: May 02, 2023, 07:05 PM IST

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on May 2 reached his office at 7:30 am as revised timings for government offices have been brought in. Punjab government took the decision to operate all government offices from 7:30 am to 2 pm. The decision has been taken in a bid to save electricity in the state. “Such decision has not been taken anywhere in India. The government offices in Punjab will operate from 7:30 am to 2:00 pm continuously. This will have several benefits. As summers are approaching, people would be able to get their work done on time. Electricity would also be saved with this. Almost 350 Mega Watt electricity would be saved every day from government offices. Rs. 16-17 crore would be reduced from electricity bills.