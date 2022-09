Chandigarh University: Students protest over alleged 'leaked objectional videos' row

Huge number of students protested inside the Chandigarh University in Mohali on September 18 over the alleged 'leaked objectional videos' row. The protesters continued to protest late into the night.

| Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 02:00 PM IST

