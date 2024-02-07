trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718689
Chandra Babu Naidu may join NDA

|Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 02:04 PM IST
Before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP may again get the support of its old ally in Andhra Pradesh of South India. This is because the Telugu Desam Party led by former state CM and TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu may return to the BJP-led NDA alliance. Chandrababu Naidu will meet Amit Shah and JP Nadda in Delhi today.

