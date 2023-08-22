trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652000
Chandrayaan-3: “August 27th…” SAC Director at ISRO reveals ‘Plan B’ for Vikram Lunar Lander

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 09:20 AM IST
India’s ambitious lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the Moon on August 23, 2023, around 18:04 IST. Ahead of the much-awaited landing of India on the Moon’s south pole, SAC Director revealed ‘Plan-B’ for Chandrayaan-3. The landing of the module will take place on Aug 27 if the factors do not appear favourable on Aug 23, informed SAC Director Desai. In the most recent development, Chandrayaan-2’s orbiter established a two-way connection with Chandrayaan-3’s lander module today.
