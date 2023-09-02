trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2657042
Chandrayaan-3 Big Breaking: Big news on ISRO's Chandrayaan-3, Pragyan Rover completed all work

Updated: Sep 02, 2023, 11:52 PM IST
The biggest news related to Chandrayaan-3 has come from the Moon, India's Pragyan Rover has completed its work, after which the Pragyan Rover has gone into sleep mode. Let us tell you that on August 23, India launched Chandrayaan-3, with which India became the first country to land on the Moon South Pole.
