trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652462
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Chandrayaan-3 Big Update: Vikram Lander ready for landing..

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 07:58 AM IST
Chandrayaan 3 Moon Landing LIVE: India's Chandrayaan-3's lander module is ready to land on the Moon's surface in the evening. India's Chandrayaan-3, after the final deboosting on 20 August, has reached a little lower in the LM Moon's orbit. It is now in an orbit of 25 by 134 km. ISRO has said that the module will have to undergo internal checks and wait for sunrise before landing at the designated landing site. The process is expected to begin at around 5:45 pm on Wednesday to perform a soft-landing on the lunar surface.
Follow Us

All Videos

Know Key Facts About India's Chandrayaan-3 Moon Mission
play icon2:46
Know Key Facts About India's Chandrayaan-3 Moon Mission
'Red' alert for heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh, university exams canceled
play icon0:41
'Red' alert for heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh, university exams canceled
ISRO's unique plan, Chandrayaan's feet strengthened on the moon
play icon12:40
ISRO's unique plan, Chandrayaan's feet strengthened on the moon
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon6:23
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Today's Astrology: How to get rid of Vastu defects, watch video
play icon5:15
Today's Astrology: How to get rid of Vastu defects, watch video

Trending Videos

Know Key Facts About India's Chandrayaan-3 Moon Mission
play icon2:46
Know Key Facts About India's Chandrayaan-3 Moon Mission
'Red' alert for heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh, university exams canceled
play icon0:41
'Red' alert for heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh, university exams canceled
ISRO's unique plan, Chandrayaan's feet strengthened on the moon
play icon12:40
ISRO's unique plan, Chandrayaan's feet strengthened on the moon
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon6:23
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Today's Astrology: How to get rid of Vastu defects, watch video
play icon5:15
Today's Astrology: How to get rid of Vastu defects, watch video
chandrayaan 3 landing,chandrayaan 3 big updates,Vikram lander,Moon Mission,ISRO,India moon mission,Chandrayaan 3,chandrayaan 3 update,chandrayaan landing,chandrayaan landing video,Chandrayaan mission,chandrayaan mission 3,chandrayaan mission 3 live,vikram lander chandrayaan 3,vikram lander chandrayaan 3 live,chandrayaan landing on moon,chandrayaan 3 big update,chandrayaan 3 big news,chandrayaan 3 news today,luna 25 crashes on moon video,Zee News live,