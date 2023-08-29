trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654910
Chandrayaan-3 Big Update: Why did Pragyan Rover suddenly change its course on the moon?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 07:40 AM IST
Chandrayaan-3 Update Pragyan Rover: Suddenly a deep pit of four meters diameter came in front of the Pragyan Rover running on the surface of the moon. Pragyan is walking on the moon. Pragyan has to test the soil of the moon. So far everything is happening according to ISRO's plan, that means India is climbing the stairs of success one after the other.
