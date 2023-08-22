trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2651976
Chandrayaan-3 Big Updates LIVE: Last 15 minutes 'No Control' on Chandrayaan!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 07:32 AM IST
Chandrayaan-3 Big Updates LIVE: The countdown for Chandrayaan-3's landing on the moon has begun. ISRO has made all possible preparations for soft landing. The situation will be reviewed 2 hours before Chandrayaan-3's landing on the moon. India's Chandrayaan-3 will attempt to land on the lunar surface on August 23, potentially paving the way for several economic benefits.
