Chandrayaan -3 | Day 2: World Watches As Pragyan Rover Moonwalks, "All Systems Normal" Says ISRO

|Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
India scripted history by becoming the first country to successfully soft-land on the moon's south pole. As India basks in the glory of ISRO’s achievement, Pragyan Rover has commenced operations on the Moon’s surface.
