Chandrayaan 3 enters fourth orbit of Moon

|Updated: Aug 14, 2023, 01:07 PM IST
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Location: Chandrayaan-3 has reached closer to the moon. Chandrayaan-3 has taken entry in the fourth orbit of the Moon. This is a big success for ISRO.

ISRO makes big revelation of Chandrayaan 3
play icon5:32
ISRO makes big revelation of Chandrayaan 3
Chandrayaan's longest jump leaving behind Russia's Luna-25..
play icon4:0
Chandrayaan's longest jump leaving behind Russia's Luna-25..
CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu reaches Summer Hill to take view of Shiv Temple Accident
play icon1:49
CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu reaches Summer Hill to take view of Shiv Temple Accident
Temple collapsed due to landslide, Shiv went to worship in Bawdi temple early in the morning
play icon1:21
Temple collapsed due to landslide, Shiv went to worship in Bawdi temple early in the morning
Houses collapsed in seconds, fear of cloudburst
play icon2:20
Houses collapsed in seconds, fear of cloudburst

