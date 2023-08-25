trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653370
Chandrayaan-3: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO of Pragyan Rover

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 11:58 AM IST
Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing Video Vikram Lander Pragyan Rover: The video of Chandrayaan-3 mission, which the country was waiting for. Tricolor on Vikram Lander, ISRO logo on the wheel... Video of rover coming out of lander will fill you with pride.
