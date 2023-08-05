trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645145
‘Chandrayaan-3’ inches closer to moon, ISRO all set for Lunar Orbit Injection (LOI)

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 06:55 PM IST
ISRO is all set for the Lunar Orbit Injection (LOI) of ‘Chandrayaan-3’ on August 05 around IST 7 pm. ISRO informed that the spacecraft has completed approximately two-third of the journey to the moon. Earlier on Aug 05, ISRO successfully performed Trans Lunar Injection (TLI) to slingshot Chandrayaan-3 towards the Moon. ISRO injected the spacecraft into the translunar orbit from ISTRAC on August 01 in Bengaluru.

