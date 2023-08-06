trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645310
Chandrayaan-3 inches closer to Moon, ISRO notifies expected landing date

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
India’s moon mission is on the right track as Chandrayaan 3 successfully entered into the lunar orbit on August 05. The next operation, reduction of the orbit, is scheduled for August 06 at around 11 pm. The insertion was carried out by retro-burning at Perilune for 1835 seconds. The manoeuvre has resulted in an orbit of 164 km x 18074 km, as intended.

