trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652394
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Chandrayaan-3: India ready to land on Moon's South Pole, ISRO's 6-wheeled laboratory

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 08:58 PM IST
Tomorrow India will celebrate the success of Chandrayaan..when the lander...Vikram will kiss the moon's soil. As much as the success of Chandrayaan is beneficial for science, it is equally beneficial economically. How to understand this.. The cost of Chandrayaan-3 is only Rs 615 crores. While the budget of Hollywood film Avatar 2 was Rs 3817 crores
Follow Us

All Videos

Deshhit: Vikram Pragyan on Moon, Vedpuran on Earth, Jai Somnath on Earth
play icon4:23
Deshhit: Vikram Pragyan on Moon, Vedpuran on Earth, Jai Somnath on Earth
Deshhit: With the landing of Chandrayaan-3, India will create history in space
play icon5:50
Deshhit: With the landing of Chandrayaan-3, India will create history in space
How will the land on the moon be sold after the success of Chandrayaan?
play icon6:14
How will the land on the moon be sold after the success of Chandrayaan?
Chandrayaan-3 Landing LIVE: Scientist Srijan Pal said - We will land there, Russia has not even reached there
play icon3:36
Chandrayaan-3 Landing LIVE: Scientist Srijan Pal said - We will land there, Russia has not even reached there
Onion farmers: The central government has given a big relief to the plaz farmers, the government will buy 2 lakh metric tonnes of plaz
play icon4:44
Onion farmers: The central government has given a big relief to the plaz farmers, the government will buy 2 lakh metric tonnes of plaz

Trending Videos

Deshhit: Vikram Pragyan on Moon, Vedpuran on Earth, Jai Somnath on Earth
play icon4:23
Deshhit: Vikram Pragyan on Moon, Vedpuran on Earth, Jai Somnath on Earth
Deshhit: With the landing of Chandrayaan-3, India will create history in space
play icon5:50
Deshhit: With the landing of Chandrayaan-3, India will create history in space
How will the land on the moon be sold after the success of Chandrayaan?
play icon6:14
How will the land on the moon be sold after the success of Chandrayaan?
Chandrayaan-3 Landing LIVE: Scientist Srijan Pal said - We will land there, Russia has not even reached there
play icon3:36
Chandrayaan-3 Landing LIVE: Scientist Srijan Pal said - We will land there, Russia has not even reached there
Onion farmers: The central government has given a big relief to the plaz farmers, the government will buy 2 lakh metric tonnes of plaz
play icon4:44
Onion farmers: The central government has given a big relief to the plaz farmers, the government will buy 2 lakh metric tonnes of plaz
chandrayaan 3 live,Chandrayaan 3,chandrayaan 3 update,chandrayaan 3 live tracking,chandrayaan 3 launch video,chandrayaan 3 launch date,chandrayaan 3 live update,chandrayaan 3 live tamil,chandrayaan 3 live telugu,chandrayaan 3 latest news,chandrayaan 3 news,chandrayaan 3 kahan tak pahuncha,chandrayaan 3 live location,Chandrayaan 3 Launch,