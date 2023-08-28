trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654790
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Chandrayaan-3 ISRO Big Update: ISRO's big update created panic in the world!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 07:06 PM IST
Shukrayaan-1, a tentative name for its Venus mission, is expected to launch sometime around 2025 with an objective to study the atmosphere of Venus. Similarly, the Mars Orbiter Mission-2, India's second Mars mission, is also expected around 2024 or 2025, Isro officials said.
Follow Us

All Videos

Statement of VHP spokesperson- Swami Prasad Maurya will prove to be Bhasmasur for his party
play icon8:20
Statement of VHP spokesperson- Swami Prasad Maurya will prove to be Bhasmasur for his party
I.N.D.I.A Alliance Big News: Kharge will become the chairman of the opposition alliance!
play icon4:19
I.N.D.I.A Alliance Big News: Kharge will become the chairman of the opposition alliance!
Taal Thok Ke: Swami's words..Election experiment?
play icon9:36
Taal Thok Ke: Swami's words..Election experiment?
Taal Thok Ke: 'Adharma' at the behest of Akhilesh?
play icon7:59
Taal Thok Ke: 'Adharma' at the behest of Akhilesh?
I.N.D.I.A Alliance Mumbai Meeting: 'Nitish is dreaming of Mungerilal'- Ramkripal Yadav
play icon1:34
I.N.D.I.A Alliance Mumbai Meeting: 'Nitish is dreaming of Mungerilal'- Ramkripal Yadav

Trending Videos

Statement of VHP spokesperson- Swami Prasad Maurya will prove to be Bhasmasur for his party
play icon8:20
Statement of VHP spokesperson- Swami Prasad Maurya will prove to be Bhasmasur for his party
I.N.D.I.A Alliance Big News: Kharge will become the chairman of the opposition alliance!
play icon4:19
I.N.D.I.A Alliance Big News: Kharge will become the chairman of the opposition alliance!
Taal Thok Ke: Swami's words..Election experiment?
play icon9:36
Taal Thok Ke: Swami's words..Election experiment?
Taal Thok Ke: 'Adharma' at the behest of Akhilesh?
play icon7:59
Taal Thok Ke: 'Adharma' at the behest of Akhilesh?
I.N.D.I.A Alliance Mumbai Meeting: 'Nitish is dreaming of Mungerilal'- Ramkripal Yadav
play icon1:34
I.N.D.I.A Alliance Mumbai Meeting: 'Nitish is dreaming of Mungerilal'- Ramkripal Yadav
isro upcomming mission,isro futuremission,gaganyaan missions,satellite launch vehicle-3,Latest News,isro reaction,ISRO scientist,isro india,indian space,Chandrayaan-3,ISRO,Space,isro 2023,ISRO news,ISRO projects,isro official,abhi and niyu,aditya- l1,Chandrayaan-3 ISRO Big Update,chandrayaan 3 new update,chandrayaan 3 live update,Chandrayaan-3 Landing LIVE,chandrayaan 3 update today,chandrayaan 3 moon landing video,chandrayaan 3 latest news,