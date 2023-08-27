trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654417
Chandrayaan 3: ISRO chief said on naming Shivshakti, 'This is PM's right, there is nothing wrong in it'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 27, 2023, 09:04 PM IST
S. Somnath said that there is no dispute about naming the moon landing place as 'Shiv Shakti' and said that the country has the right to name that place. The eminent scientist said that many other countries have put their names on the Moon and it has always been the prerogative of the respective nation.
Chandrayaan-3: The name of the landing point 'Shiv Shakti', why the opposition objected? Shiv Shakti Point
Chandrayaan-3: The name of the landing point 'Shiv Shakti', why the opposition objected? Shiv Shakti Point
Chandrayaan 3 Update: ISRO is getting data from moon, 2 out of 3 objectives completed. ISRO | pragyan rover
Chandrayaan 3 Update: ISRO is getting data from moon, 2 out of 3 objectives completed. ISRO | pragyan rover
Meet Humanoid Robot Vyommitra, A Robot To Take Space Flight On Gaganyaan
Meet Humanoid Robot Vyommitra, A Robot To Take Space Flight On Gaganyaan
Taiwan Gets 'Sabka Mandir,' A Hindu Temple That Strengthens Cultural Bonds With India
Taiwan Gets 'Sabka Mandir,' A Hindu Temple That Strengthens Cultural Bonds With India
Dalit lynched in Sagar, case registered against 12 people
Dalit lynched in Sagar, case registered against 12 people

