Chandrayaan-3: ISRO Puts Pragyan Rover Into 'Sleep Mode', Expected To ‘Wake Up’ After 14 Days

|Updated: Sep 03, 2023, 01:16 PM IST
Chandrayaan-3’s rover Pragyan has been put into sleep mode now as it completed all its assignments. The rover has traversed over 100 metres on the Moon’s surface and now has been parked safely
