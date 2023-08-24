trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652916
Chandrayaan-3 Landing: Pragyan Rover VIDEO surfaced!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 10:48 AM IST
Chandrayaan 3 Landing: Chandrayaan-3 has successfully reached the lunar surface. The scientists of the country have done what all the big countries like America, China could never do in the world. As soon as Chandrayaan reached the surface of the Moon's south pole, India became the first country in the world to create history. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also became the witness of this historic moment along with the countrymen. During this, Chandrayaan sent the first picture of the moon, in which large craters were seen on the surface of the moon.
Huge devastation due to massive landslide in Kullu!
play icon6:31
Huge devastation due to massive landslide in Kullu!
Pipeline Bursts in Mumbai's Andheri
play icon1:22
Pipeline Bursts in Mumbai's Andheri
PM Modi calls ISRO Chief S Somanath, congratulates him for Chandrayaan Landing success
play icon2:41
PM Modi calls ISRO Chief S Somanath, congratulates him for Chandrayaan Landing success
Watch India's enthusiasm as Chandrayaan Lands on Moon
play icon4:39
Watch India's enthusiasm as Chandrayaan Lands on Moon
Know What'll Chandrayaan-3 Do In The Next 14 Days On The Moon | S Somanath | Vikram | Pragyan Rover
play icon2:38
Know What'll Chandrayaan-3 Do In The Next 14 Days On The Moon | S Somanath | Vikram | Pragyan Rover

