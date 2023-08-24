trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653031
Chandrayaan-3 Landing: Pragyan Rover VIDEO surfaced!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 02:56 PM IST
Chandrayaan 3 Landing: Chandrayaan-3 has successfully reached the lunar surface. The scientists of the country have done what all the big countries like America, China could never do in the world. As soon as Chandrayaan reached the surface of the Moon's south pole, India became the first country in the world to create history. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also became the witness of this historic moment along with the countrymen. During this, Chandrayaan sent the first picture of the moon, in which large craters were seen on the surface of the moon.
