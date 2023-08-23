trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652809
Chandrayaan-3 landing successful: PM Modi congratulates Somnath-countrymen on the success of Chandrayaan

|Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 08:44 PM IST
Chandrayaan-3 landing LIVE: With the successful landing of Chandrayaan on the moon, India has created history, after which celebrations have started in India. ISRO Chief S. Somanath said that Chandrayaan will land on the moon and test it. Rover Pragyan will conduct the first test with a laser beam.
Congratulations from all over the world after the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3
Congratulations from all over the world after the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3
This is the dawn of new India, says PM Modi on successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon
This is the dawn of new India, says PM Modi on successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon
ISRO chief S Somanath congratulates his team on success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission
ISRO chief S Somanath congratulates his team on success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission
"Your Name Is Linked With Moon" PM Modi Talks To ISRO Chief S.Somanath After Landing
chandrayaan-3 landing LIVE: Chandrayaan's successful landing on the moon, India hoisted the tricolor on the moon
chandrayaan-3 landing LIVE: Chandrayaan's successful landing on the moon, India hoisted the tricolor on the moon

