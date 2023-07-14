trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635394
Chandrayaan 3 Launch: Excited Spectators Hope Wishes ISRO Good Launch Of Chandrayaan-3

|Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 02:10 PM IST
Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar exploration mission, will make India the fourth country to land its spacecraft on the surface of the moon and demonstrate the country’s abilities for a safe and soft landing on the lunar surface.
