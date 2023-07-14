trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635505
Chandrayaan 3 Launch: Launching of Chandrayaan-3 here, Modi's big bang in France!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 04:48 PM IST
There are only a few minutes left for the launch of India's moon mission Chandrayaan-3. It will be sent into space from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota. Chandrayaan-3 will take off from Sriharikota and anytime after August 23, it will land on the surface of the Moon, 3 lakh kilometers away from the Earth. For the second time in 4 years, India is launching its Misham Moon, in which many important changes have been made.
