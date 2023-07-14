trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635541
Chandrayaan-3 Launch: Modi gave such a reaction from France, scientists said this is the real identity of the leader

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 05:26 PM IST
PM Modi congratulated on the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 by tweeting from France. This tweet of PM Modi boosted the morale of the scientist. PM Modi saluted during the parade of Indian soldiers in France, along with this, PM Modi also saluted the scientists on the successful launch of Chandrayaan.
