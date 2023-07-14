trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635538
Chandrayaan-3 launch Updates: The nation swelled with pride after hearing what ISRO chairman said

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 05:24 PM IST
Chandrayaan-3 started on its journey. With the launch, the third Moon mission of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) began. After the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3, ISRO Chairman S Somnath said that Chandrayaan has been accurately placed around the Earth. We wish the best for Chandrayaan-3.
