Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Location: Chandrayaan sent new pictures, showed the shocking view of the earth

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 12:56 AM IST
Chandrayaan-3 sent pictures of the lunar surface. And now Chandrayaan has sent pictures of the earth. In which our earth is seen covered with a sheet of white clouds. Chandrayaan took this picture of the earth on July 14 after its launch. Which ISRO has now shared.

