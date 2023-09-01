trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656209
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Update: 'Earthquake' on the Moon!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 07:10 AM IST
Chandrayaan-3 Update: Vikram Lander has recorded vibrations on the surface of the moon. During his research, Vikram recorded vibrations on the lunar surface for about 5 seconds. Regarding this alleged 'earthquake' on the moon, ISRO has said that this natural phenomenon has been recorded on the moon. Pragyan Rover and other payloads have also sent data regarding this to ISRO and now investigation is going on regarding this whole incident.
Follow Us

All Videos

I.N.D.I.A Alliance: Opposition gathering in Mumbai for the second day
play icon0:43
I.N.D.I.A Alliance: Opposition gathering in Mumbai for the second day
DNA: America's Florida flooded, Hurricane Idalia drowns Florida
play icon11:30
DNA: America's Florida flooded, Hurricane Idalia drowns Florida
DNA: 'Roar' of indigenous weapons on Pakistani border, show of strength in Pokhran
play icon6:2
DNA: 'Roar' of indigenous weapons on Pakistani border, show of strength in Pokhran
DNA: Imran Khan's 'last resort' in Pakistan, 'deal' is going to be made between Imran and the army
play icon11:12
DNA: Imran Khan's 'last resort' in Pakistan, 'deal' is going to be made between Imran and the army
Sanitary pad vending machine installed in BHU, girl students will not face any problem in university
play icon1:31
Sanitary pad vending machine installed in BHU, girl students will not face any problem in university

Trending Videos

I.N.D.I.A Alliance: Opposition gathering in Mumbai for the second day
play icon0:43
I.N.D.I.A Alliance: Opposition gathering in Mumbai for the second day
DNA: America's Florida flooded, Hurricane Idalia drowns Florida
play icon11:30
DNA: America's Florida flooded, Hurricane Idalia drowns Florida
DNA: 'Roar' of indigenous weapons on Pakistani border, show of strength in Pokhran
play icon6:2
DNA: 'Roar' of indigenous weapons on Pakistani border, show of strength in Pokhran
DNA: Imran Khan's 'last resort' in Pakistan, 'deal' is going to be made between Imran and the army
play icon11:12
DNA: Imran Khan's 'last resort' in Pakistan, 'deal' is going to be made between Imran and the army
Sanitary pad vending machine installed in BHU, girl students will not face any problem in university
play icon1:31
Sanitary pad vending machine installed in BHU, girl students will not face any problem in university
chandrayaan 3 live update,chandrayaan 3 update,earthquake on moon,moon mission india,Chandrayaan 3,chandrayaan 3 pragyan rover live,isro chandrayaan 3,chandrayaan 3 live,chandrayaan 3 news,chandrayaan 3 mission,chandrayaan 3 isro,chandrayaan 3 live tracking,pragyan rover chandrayaan 3,chandrayaan 3 latest news,isro chandrayaan 3 mission,Pragyan Rover,chandrayaan 3 moon mission,Chandrayaan 3 Launch,chandrayaan pragyan rover,chandrayaan 3 landing video,