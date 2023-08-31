trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655856
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Pragyan Rover sent good news

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 10:46 AM IST
The eyes of the world are fixed on Chandrayaan-3's Vikram and Pragyan. The reason for this is that the work of Chandrayaan-3's Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover started only after landing on the lunar surface. In this episode, now Pragyan Rover has taken a picture of his Vikram Lander.
