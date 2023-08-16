trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649772
Chandrayaan-3 Location LIVE: ISRO gave big news about Chandrayaan-3, Chandrayaan reached closer to the moon

|Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 04:06 PM IST
Chandrayaan-3 Location LIVE: ISRO has given big news about Chandrayaan-3, India's Chandrayaan has reached closer to the moon. It is being told that all the things of Chandrayaan mission are going on. Now Chandrayaan is only a few kilometers away from the moon.

