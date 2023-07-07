trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631943
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Chandrayaan-3 mission all set to be launched on July 14

|Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 08:40 AM IST
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on July 06 announced that Chandrayaan-3 will be launched on July 14 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Haridwar District Administration showers flower petals on 'Kanwariyas' through helicopter
play icon1:39
Haridwar District Administration showers flower petals on 'Kanwariyas' through helicopter
play icon8:50
"I am here on IT mission, India-Tanzania mission": Jaishankar to Indian community in Dar es Salaam
Big disclosure in Maharashtra's Buldhana bus accident
play icon1:5
Big disclosure in Maharashtra's Buldhana bus accident
PM Modi's election mode ON
play icon0:38
PM Modi's election mode ON
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Equal rights but why there is a ruckus on UCC? What are Muslim leaders saying? PM Modi
play icon43:54
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Equal rights but why there is a ruckus on UCC? What are Muslim leaders saying? PM Modi
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Haridwar District Administration showers flower petals on 'Kanwariyas' through helicopter
play icon1:39
Haridwar District Administration showers flower petals on 'Kanwariyas' through helicopter
play icon8:50
"I am here on IT mission, India-Tanzania mission": Jaishankar to Indian community in Dar es Salaam
Big disclosure in Maharashtra's Buldhana bus accident
play icon1:5
Big disclosure in Maharashtra's Buldhana bus accident
PM Modi's election mode ON
play icon0:38
PM Modi's election mode ON
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Equal rights but why there is a ruckus on UCC? What are Muslim leaders saying? PM Modi
play icon43:54
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Equal rights but why there is a ruckus on UCC? What are Muslim leaders saying? PM Modi