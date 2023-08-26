trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653915
Chandrayaan-3: New video of Pragyan rover, rover seen running on moon's surface

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 05:08 PM IST
Chandrayaan-3: On August 23, when India's Chandrayaan-3 successfully soft-landed on the Moon's South Pole, the whole country was immersed in celebration, but this was just the second phase of success, because the work for which the lander Vikram and Pragyan Rover were sent to the moon, the real work has now started. These are the three pictures of the success of India, which are showing the height of India on the moon. From July 14 till now, India's tricolor is flying proudly on the moon and every day it is setting new records.
