Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 03:22 PM IST

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: August 23 is going to prove to be a special day not only for ISRO but also for India. Eyes are on Chandrayaan 3 mission. In 2019, just four years after Chandrayaan 2 mission was not successful, ISRO launched Chandrayaan 3 and showed the world that there are no words like disappointment in its dictionary. It was not that Chandrayaan 2 did not reach the surface of the moon. After traveling a distance of 3 crore 84 lakh km, Chandrayaan 2 was partially successful in reaching the moon. Vikram Lander had a hard landing instead of a soft landing. Vikram's lander was discovered by NASA. The surprising thing is that when the Vikram lander reached close to the surface of the moon, the older Vikram said, 'Welcome buddy'. Amidst all this, we will try to understand the developments from 14 July to 23 August.