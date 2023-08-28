trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654829
Chandrayaan-3 Pragyan Rover Big News: Rover changed the path, ISRO surprised!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 08:46 PM IST
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday said that the Chandrayaan-3's Pragyaan rover came across a 4-meter diameter crater positioned 3 meters ahead of its location on the lunar surface yesterday. The space agency while sharing the images on X (formerly Twitter), said, “On August 27, 2023, the Rover came across a 4-meter diameter crater positioned 3 meters ahead of its location. The Rover was commanded to retrace the path. It's now safely heading on a new path."
