Chandrayaan-3 reaches closer to moon's surface, next few days considered crucial

| Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 10:54 AM IST

Chandrayaan 3 LIVE Location: India (India Moon Mission 2023) had sent its Chandrayaan-2 to the Moon in the first attempt last year. However, he could not get his soft landing done safely, due to which his lander crashed. Now India has sent a new spacecraft, removing the shortcomings of the old spacecraft, which is likely to land on the south end of the Moon on 23 August. If this mission is successful, then India will also join the line of successful countries, which have been able to send their spacecraft to the moon and now Chandrayaan-3 has reached closer to the lunar surface.