trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2651446
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Chandrayaan-3 ready for landing!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 07:46 AM IST
The countdown has begun for Chandrayaan 3 to land on the moon on August 23. India will become a space super power as soon as it lands on the South Pole. The distance between the moon and Chandrayaan is now only 25 km. Chandrayaan-3 is circling 25 km above the lunar surface and will make a soft landing on the surface on August 23 at 6:00 pm.
Follow Us

All Videos

Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin the great way to get rid of depression
play icon3:42
Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin the great way to get rid of depression
10 people trapped in Koldam dam, NDRF team reached the spot
play icon0:48
10 people trapped in Koldam dam, NDRF team reached the spot
Big bang of ISRO! 'Chandrayaan' lands on the moon in 15 minutes
play icon12:48
Big bang of ISRO! 'Chandrayaan' lands on the moon in 15 minutes
Rinku Singh's fast batting, India's possession of T-20 series
play icon0:44
Rinku Singh's fast batting, India's possession of T-20 series
Army surrounds terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, encounter continues
play icon1:1
Army surrounds terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, encounter continues

Trending Videos

Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin the great way to get rid of depression
play icon3:42
Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin the great way to get rid of depression
10 people trapped in Koldam dam, NDRF team reached the spot
play icon0:48
10 people trapped in Koldam dam, NDRF team reached the spot
Big bang of ISRO! 'Chandrayaan' lands on the moon in 15 minutes
play icon12:48
Big bang of ISRO! 'Chandrayaan' lands on the moon in 15 minutes
Rinku Singh's fast batting, India's possession of T-20 series
play icon0:44
Rinku Singh's fast batting, India's possession of T-20 series
Army surrounds terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, encounter continues
play icon1:1
Army surrounds terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, encounter continues
chandrayaan 3 live tracking,chandrayaan 3 live update,chandrayaan 3 vs luna 25,chandrayaan 3 live,chandrayaan 3 news,chandrayaan 3 update,chandrayaan 3 mission,isro chandrayaan 3,chandrayaan 3 isro,chandrayaan 3 latest news,isro chandrayaan 3 mission,chandrayaan 3 moon mission,isro moon mission chandrayaan 3,chandrayaan 3 live location,chandrayaan-3 live location,Chandrayaan 3 Soft Landing,chandrayaan 3 soft landing date,vikram lander chandrayaan 3,Zee News,