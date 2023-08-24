trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652946
Chandrayaan-3: The world was surprised to see what happened as soon as the side panel of Vikram Lander opened! , ISRO Moon Mission

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 12:14 PM IST
Now ISRO has given a big update regarding the movement of the rover on the surface of the moon. ISRO (ISRO) tweeted that Chandrayaan-3 Rover: Made in India, made for the moon! Chandrayaan-3 rover descended from the lander. Walked on the moon!
Rover of Chandrayaan-3 left the Ashoka Pillar on the moon, surprised the whole world with ISRO! Rover Pragyan
play icon8:50
Rover of Chandrayaan-3 left the Ashoka Pillar on the moon, surprised the whole world with ISRO! Rover Pragyan
Rover Pragyan walked on the moon after Chandrayaan-3 Landing! Lander Vikram | BREAKING NEWS
play icon0:45
Rover Pragyan walked on the moon after Chandrayaan-3 Landing! Lander Vikram | BREAKING NEWS
S Somanath Exclusive Interview on Chandrayaan-3 Landing: Listen to ISRO's new plan after Chandrayaan-3!
play icon5:16
S Somanath Exclusive Interview on Chandrayaan-3 Landing: Listen to ISRO's new plan after Chandrayaan-3!
Huge devastation due to massive landslide in Kullu!
play icon6:31
Huge devastation due to massive landslide in Kullu!
Pipeline Bursts in Mumbai's Andheri
play icon1:22
Pipeline Bursts in Mumbai's Andheri

