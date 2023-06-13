NewsVideos
Chandrayaan 3 to be launched between July 12 and 19, ISRO discloses

|Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 12:52 PM IST
Chandrayaan 3 Launch Date: Big news is coming about Chandrayaan-3. Chandrayaan-3 will be launched around July 12 to 19, ISRO gave this information. It is being considered as a big achievement for India. Watch this report for more details on this news.

