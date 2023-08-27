trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654415
Chandrayaan 3 Update: ISRO is getting data from moon, 2 out of 3 objectives completed. ISRO | pragyan rover

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 27, 2023, 09:00 PM IST
Chandrayaan-3 Latest News: Chandrayaan-3's successful flight continues on the Moon. Rover Pragyan is collecting data every day while walking on the moon. The pictures from the moon are telling the success story of Chandrayaan. Rover Pragyan is walking on the moon after the soft landing of the lander on 23 August.
