Chandrayaan-3 Update: Many countries of the world are on alert, LUNA-25 had failed!

|Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 11:08 AM IST
Big Breaking on Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Location: Chandrayaan-3 Big Updates LIVE: Russia's mission Luna-25 has already failed. Now the eyes of the world are on Chandrayaan of India. ISRO's Chandrayaan is currently working properly. But, for the soft landing of Chandrayaan-3, ISRO is putting forward one step at a time.
Nuh's accused Wasim arrested!
Nuh's accused Wasim arrested!
Sunny Deol attends special screening of 'Gadar 2' at Vue cinema in London
Sunny Deol attends special screening of 'Gadar 2' at Vue cinema in London
Chandrayaan-3 Landing: Final test of Chandrayaan! ISRO changed the game
Chandrayaan-3 Landing: Final test of Chandrayaan! ISRO changed the game
"Proud moment…Will watch it with my boys…": Kareena excited about Chandrayaan-3's moon landing
"Proud moment…Will watch it with my boys…": Kareena excited about Chandrayaan-3's moon landing
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visits Leh's main market
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visits Leh's main market

