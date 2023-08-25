trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653332
Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander shows new picture of the moon!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 10:04 AM IST
Chandrayaan-3 Landing Video: Chandrayaan-3's lander Vikram has started its work well after landing on the south pole of the Moon. Lander has sent many pictures of the lunar surface. The pictures taken by Lander Vikram while landing on the lunar surface have come to the fore. ISRO shared 4 pictures on the microblogging site X and told that these pictures were taken from the Horizontal Velocity camera of the lander, that is, the surface of the south pole of the moon is visible in this picture where the lander Vikram landed. Rover has also started doing fixed experiments. Data is also being successfully received from Rover to Lander and then to ISTRAC i.e. ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network. Pragyan Rover is expected to get many important information about the moon for 14 days.
