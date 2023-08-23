trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652653
Chandrayaan 3: Vikram Lander will lose contact, how will Chandrayaan land? ISRO | mission moon

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 03:26 PM IST
Chandrayaan-3 Updated News: Chandrayaan-3 is the cheapest Chandrayaan. ISRO has built it at a cost of Rs 615 crore. The landing process will be completed in four phases from 5.47 pm to 6.44 pm this evening.
MP: Special ‘Bhasma Aarti’ performed at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain for successful landing of Chandrayaan-3
play icon3:5
MP: Special ‘Bhasma Aarti’ performed at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain for successful landing of Chandrayaan-3
Watch: Ex-Deputy CM Thatikonda Rajaiah’s Emotional Breaks Down After KCR Denies Him BRS Ticket
play icon1:45
Watch: Ex-Deputy CM Thatikonda Rajaiah’s Emotional Breaks Down After KCR Denies Him BRS Ticket
Johannesburg (South Africa): PM Narendra Modi arrives at Sandton convention centre for 15TH Brics Summit
play icon1:4
Johannesburg (South Africa): PM Narendra Modi arrives at Sandton convention centre for 15TH Brics Summit
Ahead Of Chandrayaan-3’s Moon Landing, Let’s Know 10 Unknown Facts About The Lunar Mission
play icon2:19
Ahead Of Chandrayaan-3’s Moon Landing, Let’s Know 10 Unknown Facts About The Lunar Mission
Chandrayaan 3 Big Update: Chandrayaan sent a picture of that part of the moon, there was a stir after seeing it. ISRO
play icon5:17
Chandrayaan 3 Big Update: Chandrayaan sent a picture of that part of the moon, there was a stir after seeing it. ISRO

